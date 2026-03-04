Iran’s hostile attacks constitute violation of international law, undermine regional, international peace: Bahrain Foreign Minister

MANAMA, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, affirmed that the hostile Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which resulted in damage to civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, private property, as well as economic and oil facilities, constitute a grave violation of the Charter of the United Nations, the rules of international law and international humanitarian law, and the principles of good neighbourliness.

He underscored that such acts represent a direct threat to regional and international security and peace.

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the minister said that these appalling Iranian aggressions, which terrorize innocent civilians and peaceful residents, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, are entirely unjustifiable, especially in light of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s and the GCC and Arab states’ steadfast commitment to peace, dialogue, diplomacy, and mediation as strategic options for resolving disputes.

He stressed that such aggressive conduct undermines regional stability and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, humanitarian values, and moral standards.

The minister commended the valiant Bahrain Defence Force for its distinguished performance in efficiently and vigilantly intercepting hostile Iranian ballistic missiles and drones that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain, affirming its full readiness to defend the nation and protect its achievements, and to ensure the safety of citizens and residents, in cooperation with the armed forces of brotherly states within an advanced defence and security framework.

The minister affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain, in its capacity as the current President of the Gulf Cooperation Council, upholds Gulf solidarity, both officially and popularly, and unity in confronting external aggression, based on the principle of collective security. He stressed that the security of GCC member states is indivisible, in accordance with the GCC Charter and the Joint Defence Agreement.

Dr. Al Zayani underscored the legitimate right of the Kingdom of Bahrain and brotherly states to self-defense, enabling them to take all necessary measures to protect their sovereignty, security, stability, and territorial integrity, in coordination with allies and partners, pursuant to Article (51) of the Charter of the United Nations.

He also underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, and adherence to the principles of good neighbourliness to overcome the current crisis, prevent further escalation in the region, and preserve the security and safety of its peoples.

The minister called upon the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to assume its legal responsibilities by taking immediate and decisive action to halt Iranian violations, and to work collectively to ensure the security of airspace and maritime corridors, the safety of supply chains, and the stability of global energy markets, affirming that the stability of the Arabian Gulf region constitutes a fundamental pillar of global economic stability and international peace.

Dr. Al Zayani expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s appreciation for the solidarity shown by brotherly and friendly countries, their support for the measures undertaken by the Kingdom to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability, and their strong condemnation of the reckless Iranian attacks against the Kingdom of Bahrain as a flagrant violation of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the principles of good neighbourliness.