Saudi Arabia confirms attempted attack on Ras Tanura oil refinery; no damage reported

RIYADH, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy said the Ras Tanura refinery was targeted in an attempted drone attack on Wednesday morning, adding that no damage was reported and supplies were not disrupted.

