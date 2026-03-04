SPARK, Nokia to accelerate innovationm capacity-building in region

SHARJAH, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nokia Solutions and Networks AE to expand collaboration in knowledge exchange, accelerate innovation, and develop high-impact capacity-building programs that empower talent and strengthen the region’s innovation ecosystem.

The signing ceremony took place during SPARK’s annual Ramadan Majlis in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SPARK. The MoU was signed by Hussain Al Mahmoudi, Chief Executive Officer of SPARK, and Rima Manna, Vice President of Network Infrastructure Sales, Middle East and Country Director for the UAE at Nokia.

Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate on advanced training programmes, specialised master classes and innovation initiatives, including the development of the Tech Matchmaker platform aimed at connecting solution providers with innovators, industry partners and other stakeholders.

The partnership will focus on four areas: knowledge exchange and innovation collaboration, engagement within regional and global networks, co-development of master classes and capacity-building programmes, and the creation of innovation support platforms.

Al Mahmoudi said the partnership would support SPARK’s efforts to promote innovation-led development by leveraging global expertise and strengthening talent development.

Dr. Asma Mahmoud Fikri, Director of Government and Corporate Partnerships at SPARK, said,"Using master classes and the Tech Matchmaker concept, we aim to bring together innovators, industry, and stakeholders within a structured framework that accelerates collaboration, strengthens capabilities, and supports scalable innovation outcomes.”

Manna said the collaboration aimed to connect innovators with industry and support the development of scalable solutions.