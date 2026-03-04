Ali Al Nuaimi, Australian Ambassador discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi with Ridwaan Jadwat, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to the UAE and Special Envoy to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During the meeting, both sides affirmed the depth of the bilateral relations between the UAE and Australia, which enjoy the support of the leaderships and governments of both countries and continue to witness steady development across various fields, strengthening cooperation and serving the mutual interests of the two friendly nations.

They also addressed the latest regional and international developments and exchanged views on the current situation in the region.

Both sides commended the efficiency of UAE institutions and the capabilities of its defence systems in safeguarding the country’s security and the safety of citizens, residents and visitors, as well as the country’s readiness to address different security scenarios.

Ambassador Jadwat expressed Australia’s support for the UAE in confronting the Iranian attacks. He referred to the telephone calls made by the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Australia with the UAE leadership, reaffirming solidarity and support for the country in the face of attacks targeting its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and the safety of its people.