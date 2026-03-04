RAK Local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team reviews preparedness indicators amid developments

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Ras Al Khaimah held a meeting chaired by Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the Local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in the current situation in light of the ongoing events and examined related updates as part of efforts to enhance levels of readiness and preparedness, and raise alert levels to address various potential scenarios.

The team reviewed field monitoring reports, preparedness indicators among the concerned entities, and the availability of human and technical resources. It also assessed the readiness of operations rooms, communication systems and joint coordination mechanisms to ensure rapid response and efficient decision-making at the appropriate time.

Participants discussed the approved plans and mechanisms for activating them, business continuity plans, and response scenarios for potential situations in accordance with best adopted practices. They also reviewed the roles and responsibilities of the relevant entities and ways to enhance integration among them, reinforcing a comprehensive institutional framework capable of managing risks and crises with efficiency and professionalism.

The team emphasised the importance of strengthening coordination among various entities, enhancing effective communication channels and the continuous exchange of information, while continuing to implement preventive and proactive measures and raising community awareness of the guidelines and instructions issued by the competent authorities.

The team stressed the importance of continuous monitoring around the clock and taking all necessary measures to safeguard lives and property, ensure the uninterrupted continuity of vital services, and enhance the emirate’s capacity to address any emergency with high efficiency, reflecting the readiness of the integrated emergency, crisis and disaster management system.