Salik proposes dividend of 11.871 fils per share for second half of 2025

DUBAI, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Director pof Salik Company PJSC, Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, on Wednewsday proposed a total dividend of AED890.3 million to be paid during H1 2026 (equivalent to 11.8712 fils per share).

This comprises a cash dividend of AED782.5 million, representing a 100 percent payout of H2 2025 net profit (a 33.4 percent YoY increase compared to cash dividends declared for FY 2024), as well as a proposed special dividend of AED107.8 million.

This brings the company’s total dividends for 2025 to more than AED1,661.2 million, compared with about 1,164.5 million for 2024.

The company's total revenue for FY 2025 increased 35.1 percent YoY to AED3,096.9 million, supported by a 26.3 percent YoY increase in Q4 2025 revenue.

EBITDA increased by 35.8 percent in FY 2025, to AED 2,143.9 million, delivering a favorable margin of 69.2 percent.

Net profit before tax increased by 33.4 percent to AED1,707.0 million supported by YoY strong revenue growth and continued cost. Meanwhile, net profit for the period increased 33.4 percent to AED1,553.4 million.