UAE schools, universities to observe Spring Break from 9 to 22 March

ABU DHABI, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) announced Spring Break for students and academic and administrative staff across schools and universities in UAE, following the approval of Education, Human Development and Community Development Council (EHCD).

Spring Break will begin from Monday, 9th March, until Sunday, 22nd March 2026.

Classes and official working hours will resume on Monday, 23rd March 2026.