UAE President receives phone call from Prime Minister of New Zealand on regional developments

ABU DHABI, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from The Right Honourable Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, who condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, stressing that they constitute a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Prime Minister Luxon affirmed New Zealand’s solidarity with the UAE in the measures it is taking to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked Prime Minister Luxon for New Zealand’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

During the call, both sides also discussed the serious implications of the military and security developments in the region for regional and international peace and security.