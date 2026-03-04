Ajman Ruler issues law on handling lost, abandoned property

AJMAN, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Law No. (2) of 2026 concerning the handling of lost and abandoned property in the Emirate of Ajman.

The law defines lost property as movable items and assets that may be legally possessed and have value in themselves or to their owner, which are lost without the owner’s intention to abandon them and are found within the emirate. The definition does not include stray animals.

It also defines abandoned property as movable assets and items that may be legally possessed and have intrinsic value, where the owner or the person legally entitled to possess them has intentionally abandoned them either explicitly or implicitly. This definition also excludes stray animals.

The law outlines the responsibilities and powers of Ajman Police, which include receiving reports of lost or found items and abandoned property in the emirate, taking custody of such items and preserving them in an appropriate place, announcing the existence of found items in the manner deemed appropriate, and assessing the costs of storage, announcement and disposal of the property.

Ajman Police will also maintain dedicated records documenting details and descriptions of lost and abandoned property, including the date and time of discovery or receipt, the location where the property was found or left, the details of the finder, and any other information determined by the police. The police will also oversee the disposal of lost and abandoned property in accordance with the provisions of the law and its implementing decisions, and may seek the assistance of government or private entities to manage storage, sale or other forms of disposal.

Under the law, the finder must deliver the lost item to the police within 48 hours from the time it is found, unless the finder has an excuse accepted by the police. The finder is not permitted to dispose of or possess the item with the intention of ownership.

The finder is also required to cooperate with Ajman Police to enable them to implement the provisions of the law. The item will be received by the police through an official receipt report that includes details of the item’s description and condition, information about the finder, the date and place where it was found, and any other data specified by the police.

According to the law, the owner of the lost item has the right to recover it from Ajman Police before it is disposed of, and may claim its value within five years if it has been sold by the police. If the item has been disposed of without compensation in accordance with the law, the owner retains the right to trace it in the possession of others and recover the item or its value. In the event of multiple claims of ownership, the item or its value shall be granted to the claimant recognised by a final court ruling.

The law further states that claims to recover lost property or its value will not be heard without valid justification after 15 years from the date it was found. The item or the proceeds from its sale will be returned to the owner after payment of the costs related to its storage, announcement and sale as assessed by the police.

The law also provides that the finder may be honoured with a certificate of appreciation from Ajman Police in recognition of honesty, or may receive a financial reward or a gift in kind, which may be deducted from the value of the item or its sale proceeds.

The legislation obliges all government entities and private legal persons to cooperate with Ajman Police and provide the necessary support and coordination to enable the force to carry out its responsibilities under the law, including handing over any lost or abandoned property in their possession within the specified timeframes.

It also stipulates that the Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police will issue the regulatory decisions necessary for the implementation of the law.

The law cancels any provision in other legislation to the extent that it conflicts with its provisions.

The law shall come into force from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.