UAE President receives phone call from President of Uzbekistan affirming solidarity with the UAE

ABU DHABI, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to discuss recent developments in the region and the implications of the ongoing military escalation for regional and international security and stability.

President Mirziyoyev condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, affirming Uzbekistan’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures to safeguard its security and stability and ensure the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked President Mirziyoyev for Uzbekistan’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides urged an immediate end to all escalation and reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to address differences, preserve security, and prevent further instability in the region.