RAK Ruler receives Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City the Italian sculptor, Lorenzo Quinn, son of the late world-renowned actor Anthony Quinn.

H.H. welcomed the Italian artist, stressing the importance of art in promoting the values of love and peace among peoples, and highlighting the role of visual arts in building bridges of cultural and civilisational communication between societies.

H.H. praised the humanitarian messages conveyed through Quinn’s works, which touch on concepts of unity, tolerance, peace, and sustainability, reflecting an artistic vision that reinforces shared human values.

During the meeting, H.H. was briefed on the artist’s most prominent works and artistic projects, which align with global efforts supporting environmental protection and raising awareness of sustainability issues.

For his part, Lorenzo Quinn expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for the warm reception, affirming that the UAE—and Ras Al Khaimah in particular—represents an inspiring environment for artists and creatives from around the world, thanks to its support for culture and the arts and its openness to diverse civilisations.