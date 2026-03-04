Past champions clash in pulsating G3 Ras Al Khor

DUBAI, 4th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Marbaan and Mysterious Night, first and second 12 months ago, go head-to-head in the G3 Ras Al Khor (sponsored by Emaar) – the feature race of Friday’s Dubai Racing Carnival meeting at Meydan.

Marbaan’s trainer Michael Costa also runs Elnajmm, who returned from a layoff with victory in the G2 Al Fahidi Fort, beating the re-opposing Chicago Critic.

“Elnajmm looks spot on,” said the Jebel Ali Stables trainer. “Marbaan’s gallop at Meydan]last week was OK without being anything to get excited about.”

Chicago Critic’s trainer Johnny Murtagh is waiting for his first Meydan winner since his hugely successful riding career and hopes to get the job done this weekend.

“He was a bit unlucky, he just got touched off on the line,” he said of his last run here. “He likes it round here and has been running very consistently. He looks very well and breezed well, he’s tough, genuine and likes fast ground.”

The race also features the 2024 winner, Fort Payne, who goes for the in-form Nicolas Caullery team.

“We had a bit of think about whether to run on Super Saturday or 6 March, but Nico didn’t want to run both him and King Gold in the same race, and we know Fort Payne can go on turf,” said Marine Henry, wife and assistant to Caullery.

The Purebred Arabians’ G2 Mazrat Al Ruwayah (sponsored by Emaar), race one, features the defending champion Djafar, who has moved to Doug Watson since his victory in this race a year ago. Last time out he was seventh in the G1 Mneefah Cup, over 2100metres, in Riyadh.

Up against him is Claymore, who tries the dirt for the first time for trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam, who explained why.

“He’s got such a high action and he really grabs the ground,” she said. “It’s a mile and three furlongs so I think the trip is fine and he got dropped a few pounds, to 95, so I think it’s favourable.

“We’re back down in the class that we should be after being a bit brave and going to Abu Dhabi last time out.”

Joint trainers Antonio Cintra and Julio Olascoaga have a busy evening with nine runners, including three in the 1400metre Emaar Surge Handicap, race two.

On paper, Go Chrome Go holds the best chance, having finished fourth here over 1400metres last time out.

“He’s been here for a few seasons now, but this year has regained the ability that brought him here,” said Olascoaga. “He has been very strong to overcome some health issues that looked career ending at one stage.

“Just seeing him being competitive makes us proud of the teamwork that brought him back, and special credit goes to his farrier Julien Daublain.”

Olascoaga runs Donde Firmo in race four, the Emaar Momentum Handicap, over 1200metres on turf.

“Miss Yechance returns to dirt and it will probably be her last start this season in UAE after a successful campaign,” said Olascoaga. “She’s become a stable favourite and hopefully will get her Black Type this summer in Europe.

“We think it’s a good option to run her on dirt, as she already shown can handle it, on her good first run behind (G3 UAE 2000 Guineas winner) Six Speed. Francisco Leandro returns to the saddle and he knows her well.”

Olascoaga also runs Dream Of Tuscany, who trialed well here last month, crossing the line in second.

“Dream Of Tuscany has been progressing in the last weeks,” he said. “He arrived to us a little bit later than we would like but has taken all the stages of training well.

Racing begins at 5:30pm UAE time and can be streamed online via Dubai Racing Club’s Youtube channel.