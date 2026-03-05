UAE's International Charity Organisation delivers iftar meals to 600 villages

AJMAN, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Charity Organisation (ICO) said its Ramadan “Iftar” initiative has reached more than 600 villages across several Muslim countries, distributing 225,000 iftar meals and over 16,000 food parcels during the first half of Ramadan.

Dr. Khaled Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the organisation, said the project reflects the UAE’s humanitarian approach and commitment to supporting people in need. He added that field teams and overseas offices intensified efforts from the start of Ramadan to ensure assistance reached beneficiaries on time and in a dignified manner.

Al Khaja said the organisation expanded the project this year to reach more beneficiaries in response to growing humanitarian needs in several countries. Distributions also targeted workers inside the UAE and low-income families.

He noted that the programme is implemented through coordinated mechanisms with relevant authorities in beneficiary countries to ensure efficient delivery and accurate targeting, in line with local regulations and humanitarian standards. A field monitoring system has also been adopted to assess performance and measure impact.

The organisation continues to implement other Ramadan and humanitarian initiatives, including Zakat distribution, Eid clothing support and assistance for urgent humanitarian cases, in addition to development projects such as building mosques, schools, homes and health centres, as well as drilling wells.

Al Khaja expressed appreciation to donors and benefactors inside and outside the UAE, whose contributions have enabled the organisation to reach millions of beneficiaries, and called for continued support during the remainder of Ramadan.