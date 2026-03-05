Bahrain intercepts 75 missiles, 123 drones since start of Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) announced that its air defence systems have destroyed 75 missiles and 123 drones since the outset of the aggression targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency, the General Command said that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian facilities and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter, and that such indiscriminate attacks pose a direct threat to regional peace and security.

It urged residents to remain indoors and leave their homes only when necessary, while exercising caution for their safety.

The command also called on the public to stay away from damaged sites and suspicious objects, and to rely on official sources and government media outlets for updates, alerts and warnings.