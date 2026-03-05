EDGE Group signs strategic agreement to bolster Ecuador’s national border protection

ABU DHABI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE Group has signed a Letter of Intent with the Ministry of National Defence of Ecuador to deliver a major security infrastructure programme focused on modernising surveillance systems and strengthening border protection capabilities.

The agreement reflects the growing strategic cooperation between the two nations. It establishes a strategic partnership to enhance Ecuador’s defence and border security capabilities through advanced, integrated solutions.

Under the multi-year programme, EDGE would deliver modern surveillance systems, supported by training and local capability development to ensure long-term operational readiness.

“This agreement represents a decisive step in deepening our strategic partnership with Ecuador’s Ministry of Defence. EDGE has delivered complex national security and border surveillance programmes across multiple regions, demonstrating a proven ability to integrate advanced technologies into cohesive, operationally effective systems in some of the most challenging environments," said Omar Al Zaabi, President of Commercial, EDGE Group.

He added that through this initiative, EDGE would bring that experience to Ecuador by deploying high-performance surveillance and protection capabilities while building robust in-country expertise to secure lasting operational advantage and resilience.

EDGE has executed and continues to deliver similar large-scale security infrastructure initiatives across Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

These programmes encompass nationwide surveillance architectures, integrated command centres, sensor networks, and structured skills transfer, designed to address varied geographic conditions and evolving threat landscapes.