Ministry of Health and Prevention affirms continuity of UAE healthcare system

DUBAI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, stressed that the UAE’s healthcare system continues to operate normally and efficiently, supported by a strong and resilient national health infrastructure.

In a statement on Thursday, the Minister noted that hospitals, emergency services, and public health teams across the country are continuing to provide services without interruption, supported by well-established preparedness systems and secure medical supply chains.

Al Sayegh added that the Ministry remains in ongoing coordination with federal and local partners to ensure the continuity of healthcare services and the well-being of the community.

He emphasised that protecting the health and safety of all society members remains a core national priority.