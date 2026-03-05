Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches 'Live Ramadan the Right Way Challenge'

ABU DHABI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has launched the “Live Ramadan the Right Way Challenge,” a community-wide initiative hosted on the Sahatna space on TAMM, inviting residents across the emirate to maintain balanced routines and healthy habits throughout the holy month.

The challenge is part of ADPHC’s Ramadan wellbeing campaign, “Live Ramadan the Right Way,” which supports Abu Dhabi’s broader Healthy Living strategy by helping residents address common behaviour challenges during Ramadan, including changes in sleep patterns, meal timing, physical activity, and mental wellbeing.

Research showed that during Ramadan, 37 percent of residents say they move less, 55 percent experience a decrease in sleep, 48 percent report unhealthy snacking after iftar, and 25 percent feel a decline in productivity. These shifts are common, but they are not inevitable and can be managed with simple interventions.

The campaign recognises that sustaining healthy habits during Ramadan is not about doing more, but about doing what is right, consistently and in ways that fit naturally into daily life.

The challenge is built around four expert-guided wellbeing pillars: Light daily physical activity suited to Ramadan routines; healthier suhoor and iftar choices through simple weekly check-ins; encouraging consistent rest despite later nights; and reflective prompts supporting mental wellbeing

Participants can choose one or more pillars based on their personal goals. They can also connect supported wearable devices, including smart watches, rings, and fitness bands, allowing activity and sleep duration to be tracked automatically.

The nutrition and mental wellbeing challenges incorporate simple weekly reflections inspired by everyday Ramadan habits, such as suhoor choices, iftar balance, late-night eating, screen time, and busy schedules. These check-ins focus on awareness and healthier decision-making, without diagnostics or sensitive data collection.

Participants who meet the criteria will be recognised across each pillar, and those who successfully achieve all targets and complete all required prompts across the four pillars combined will be announced as grand winners at the end of Holy Month.

Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADPHC, said, “Through the Live Ramadan the Right Way Challenge, we are supporting residents with simple, expert-guided steps that help them care for their health while honouring the spirit of the holy month. Balanced routines during Ramadan support long-term wellbeing for individuals, families, and our community.”

The challenge is open to all Abu Dhabi residents through the Sahatna space on TAMM and will run throughout the holy month.