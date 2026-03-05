Emirates to operate 100 flights to depart from, return to Dubai on March 5-6

DUBAI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates said it is currently operating a reduced flight schedule until further notice following the partial reopening of some regional airspace for the safe conduct of commercial flights.

A spokesperson for the airline said in a statement on Thursday that Emirates will operate more than 100 flights to and from Dubai on 5th and 6th March to transport passengers to their destinations, in addition to carrying essential cargo including perishables and pharmaceuticals.

The airline added that it will gradually rebuild its flight schedule depending on airspace availability and the fulfilment of all operational requirements.

It stressed that safety remains its top priority and said it continues to closely monitor the situation and adapt its operations in line with developments.

Emirates also said passengers should proceed to the airport only if they have a confirmed booking.

Customers were advised to check the airline’s website and official social media channels for the latest updates.