EtihadWE affirms operations continue normally amid regional developments

ABU DHABI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) confirmed that its operational activities continue to run normally, in accordance with approved response plans and precautionary operational procedures, in light of the current regional circumstances.

The company continues to provide electricity and water services to the public with efficiency and stability across all areas it serves in the Northern Emirates, while maintaining continuous monitoring of developments and ongoing technical and operational coordination to ensure the continuity of essential services.

EtihadWE is the main provider of electricity and water services in the Northern Emirates, serving more than two million residents and thousands of homes, commercial establishments, industrial facilities, and farms through an extensive network of advanced infrastructure and smart operational systems.

The company also continues to invest in developing its distribution networks and enhancing the efficiency of the water and energy system, ensuring reliable and sustainable supply while supporting population growth and economic development in the UAE.

These efforts include expanding the use of digital technologies such as smart metres and advanced monitoring and control systems, which contribute to improving operational efficiency and enabling customers to better manage their consumption.

EtihadWE reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to providing reliable and sustainable services to the community, supporting development across the Northern Emirates and keeping pace with the UAE’s direction in sustainability and efficient resource management.