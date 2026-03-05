Secretary-General of Zayed Legacy Foundation attends 'Diplomatic Tent' evening at Zayed National Museum

ABU DHABI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of the Zayed Legacy Foundation, attended the Ramadan evening organised by the Emirates Blood Donation Association under the title “Diplomatic Tent 2,” held at the premises of Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi, in conjunction with the commemoration of “Zayed Humanitarian Day.”

The event was also attended by Counsellor Dr. Ali Ahmed Al Ansari, Chairman of the Association’s Board of Directors.

The event witnessed wide participation from officials, ambassadors, and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, as well as esteemed religious scholars—guests of His Highness the President of the State—representatives of various faiths, and a distinguished group of national leaders and community figures. The gathering reflected the United Arab Emirates’ standing as a beacon of coexistence, peace, security, and intercultural dialogue.

In his address, Counsellor Dr. Ali Ahmed Al Ansari affirmed that commemorating “Zayed Humanitarian Day” represents a renewed national milestone to honour the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established generosity as a steadfast approach, humanity as an enduring message, and human dignity as a non-negotiable priority.

He noted that this year’s observance coincides with the “Year of the Family,” reflecting the depth of Zayed’s vision, which was not merely a state-building project but a comprehensive societal vision grounded in a cohesive family structure and rooted in solidarity and compassion. He emphasised that the family constitutes the solid foundation for building a balanced and interconnected society, safeguarding national identity, and reinforcing the values of responsibility and belonging.

Al Ansari added that in light of the developments and unfortunate events witnessed globally, the Foundation expresses its strong condemnation and categorical rejection of any practices or attacks that undermine the security of the nation or contravene the principles of good neighborliness, sovereignty, and international law. He underscored that the UAE has adopted peace as a consistent strategic choice and believes that dialogue and wisdom are the optimal means to overcome challenges, while remaining firmly committed to safeguarding its national security and protecting its achievements with resolve and responsibility, under the prudent leadership that has strengthened the country’s global standing in humanitarian action, relief efforts, and sustainable development.

He further stated that convening at this national landmark embodies a renewed pledge to ensure that Zayed’s legacy remains alive through humanitarian initiatives and projects, extending its impact across various fields of giving within and beyond the UAE, thereby consolidating the country’s position as an oasis of security and stability and a beacon of giving and peace.

A documentary film entitled “The Legacy of Zayed’s Goodness” was subsequently screened, highlighting the UAE’s humanitarian journey over decades and how the country’s name has become synonymous with generosity and extending assistance to peoples around the world.

At the conclusion of the evening, Counsellor Dr. Ali Ahmed Al Ansari honoured Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili in recognition of his continued support for community and humanitarian work.

They also honoured a number of supporting entities and institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Community Empowerment, Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence General Directorate, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Agthia Company, Rabdan Academy, Al Ain Farms, Souq Al Qattara, and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Center, in addition to several individuals supporting humanitarian initiatives.

The evening was held within the framework of reinforcing the UAE’s approach of building bridges of communication among cultures and peoples and promoting the values of coexistence and human fraternity established by its wise leadership. The UAE continues to serve as a global model of tolerance, openness, and respect for diversity, a pillar of security and stability, and a hub for humanitarian initiatives that originate from its land and extend to all parts of the world—affirming its civilisational message founded on giving, peace, and service to humanity wherever it may be.