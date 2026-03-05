Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Belghozooz Al Zarooni announced a contribution of AED10 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested to help fight childhood hunger around the world.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Action Against Hunger.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign aims to combat childhood hunger and inspire a widespread community movement that supports the realisation of its noble goals.

The campaign places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

By welcoming contributions from all community members, the campaign fosters the values of compassion, solidarity and extending aid to the most vulnerable populations.

Al Zarooni said, “Through its initiatives, the UAE continues to mobilise efforts in the service of humanitarian causes and underprivileged communities. Such initiatives are the result of our leadership’s wise vision for fostering the values of tolerance and solidarity, and promoting generosity is an integral part of the Emirati identity. We are honoured to take part in this noble Ramadan initiative.”

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the "Donations" tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).