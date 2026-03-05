Dubai Municipality crowns Wheelchair Basketball champion at 13th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

DUBAI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Tennis and Padel Federation, crowned Dubai Municipality champions of the Wheelchair Basketball competition held as part of the 13th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament being played at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

Mona Khalifa Hammad, Member of the Federal National Council, Majid Al Osaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee and Member of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Sports Council, and Hassan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Tournament, were also present in awarding the winners of the Wheelchair Basketball competition.

In a well-contested final, Dubai Municipality did well to get past a smart and swift Dubai Police 55-46. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) team in Dubai had to stay content with the bronze medal followed a 64-58 win against the Dubai Courts team in the play-off.

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum accompanied by Hassan Al Mazrouei, also honoured the winners of the opening event of the UAE Padel Tour 2026, part of the UAE Tennis and Padel Federation’s local ranking tournament ‘Ellington 2026’.

The Padel Tour is being held in cooperation with Ellington Sports Foundation which aims to support emerging talent, elevate the level of competition and provide structured and sustainable development pathways for players from an early age, thus contributing to the establishment of a long-term sporting culture in the UAE.

The tournament is part of a calendar featuring 35 events scheduled across the UAE during the 2026 UAE Padel Tour season, in line with a strategy designed to expand the sport’s reach and strengthen its presence at both community and competitive levels.

The men’s title was won by Fares Al Janahi and Majid Al Janahi, while the women’s crown went to Fatima Al Janahi and Aisha Al Awadhi.

In the 20-point category, Rashid Kamal and Ali Taghizadeh Najafi emerged victorious leaving Abdullah Al Balushi and Abdul Rahman Samer with the silver medal. In the men’s category, Ahmed Khaled and Hassan Al Qattan tied for second place, while in the women’s category, Fatima Shahdour and Alia Abdullah Taher took second place.

In the tug-of-war competition, the National Guard team continued its winning streak defeating the Dubai Civil Defence team 2-0, while the Ministry of Defence team also won 2-0 against the Dubai Police team in fourth round action of the Government Institutions category.

In the quarter-finals of the Community category, Global defeated Al Jawarih, Al Mahdawi & Al Harbi defeated Wasl, IFBB Sports Academy got the better of Al Ajban and Level Up beat AJ Mustafa 1.