Pineau ends four-year wait for victory with commanding Hilton Classic triumph

TANGIER, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- France's Pierre Pineau ended a four-year wait for a second professional victory with a brilliant final-round 67 to claim the Hilton Classic title at Al Houara Golf Club in Tangier, finishing on ten under par to win by two shots from compatriot Andoni Etchenique.

Pineau, who started from the first tee in calmer conditions than the tournament had seen all week, made six birdies against a single bogey to pull clear of the field and claim the $18,000 first prize.

He picked up shots on the second and fifth before a bogey at 11 briefly threatened to let the chasing pack back in – but the Frenchman responded emphatically, picking up shots at 12, 13, 15 and 18 to seal a memorable win.

Four players share fourth place on five under par: Ireland's Mark Power, Italy's Aron Zemmer and Jacopo Vecchi Fossa, and England's Curtis Knipes, each collecting $4,550.

Ayoub Lguirati was the leading Moroccan, finishing in a share of 35th place on five over par, with Ayoub Ssouadi and amateur Issam Nakrou also completing the week after making the cut.

The Hilton Classic was the second and final event of the MENA Golf Tour's Morocco Series at Al Houara Golf Club. The Tour's next event is the Qatar Classic at Doha Golf Club from 23rd to 25th March, before the season concludes with the Al Ain Championship at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting & Golf Club from 30th March–1st April.