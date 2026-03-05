UAE air defences intercept 6 ballistic missiles, 125 drones

ABU DHABI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence announced that the UAE air defence systems detected seven ballistic missiles, intercepting and destroying six of them, while one ballistic missile fell inside the country.

The ministry added that air defences also detected 131 drones, intercepting 125 of them, while six fell within the UAE territory.

The ministry stated that since the start of the blatant Iranian aggression, 196 ballistic missiles launched towards the UAE have been detected, with 181 destroyed, 13 falling into the sea and two landing within the State territory. A total of 1,072 Iranian drones had also been detected, of which 1,001 were intercepted, while 71 fell within the country. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

The attacks resulted in three fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities, as well as 94 minor injuries among individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian and Turkish nationalities.

The Ministry of Defence reiterated that it remains fully prepared and ready to address any threats and is taking all necessary measures to firmly confront any threats to the country’s security, safeguarding its sovereignty, stability and national interests.