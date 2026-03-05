UAE President receives phone call from President of the European Parliament condemning Iranian attacks

ABU DHABI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Her Excellency Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, to discuss the escalating military and security situation in the region and its implications for regional and international peace and stability.

Her Excellency Metsola condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they further heighten tensions and represent a serious violation of sovereignty and a threat to regional security and stability.

She also expressed her solidarity with the UAE and commended the effectiveness of its defence systems and their ability to ensure the safety of people and protect vital infrastructure.

His Highness thanked Her Excellency Metsola for her supportive stance towards the UAE.