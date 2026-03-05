Abdullah bin Zayed meets Italian counterpart in Rome

ROME, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, during H.H.’s working visit to Rome.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the pathways of bilateral cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Italian Republic and ways to develop them across all fields, including economic, trade, and investment sectors. They also discussed cooperation in renewable energy, innovation, and advanced technology, in a manner that strengthens the strategic partnership between the two countries and supports their aspirations for a more prosperous and sustainable future.

The two top diplomats also reviewed overall regional and international developments and the current situation in the Middle East following the blatant Iranian missile attacks on the United Arab Emirates and a sisterly and friendly country. They highlighted the importance of strengthening joint efforts to support regional security and stability and to reinforce peaceful solutions to conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed that UAE–Italian relations are witnessing accelerated growth, reflecting the depth of the historical ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to expanding cooperation across various fields.

His Highness noted that the UAE places special importance on strengthening its partnerships with friendly countries, foremost among them Italy, in a way that contributes to supporting sustainable development efforts and enhancing stability and prosperity at both the regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Abdullah Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs.