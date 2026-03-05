UAE President receives phone call from Luxembourg Prime Minister condemning Iranian attacks

ABU DHABI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Luc Frieden, Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, who condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, stressing that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty, international law, and the Charter of the United Nations.

Prime Minister Frieden affirmed Luxembourg’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it is taking to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked the Prime Minister of Luxembourg for his country’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

During the call, both sides also discussed the serious implications of the military escalation in the region for regional and international security and stability.