Abdullah bin Zayed meets Italian Prime Minister in Rome

ROME, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, during H.H.’s working visit to Rome.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed to Giorgia Meloni the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for progress and prosperity for the Italian Republic and its people.

For her part, Meloni asked H.H. to convey her greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with her wishes for continued prosperity and well-being for the UAE and its people.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various frameworks of bilateral cooperation within the strategic partnership between the UAE and Italy.

They also reviewed opportunities to achieve further growth and development in cooperation across various sectors, including the economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, sustainability, and artificial intelligence, in a way that supports the efforts of both countries to achieve comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

The meeting also addressed overall current regional and international developments, especially in the wake of the blatant Iranian missile attacks on the UAE and countries in the region. H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked Meloni for her country’s fraternal stance and full solidarity with the UAE.

They also discussed the importance of strengthening efforts aimed at enhancing sustainable security and stability in the region.

H.H. affirmed that relations between the UAE and the Italian Republic are based on a long history of fruitful and constructive cooperation, noting the two countries’ keenness to expand their cooperation and strategic partnership across various fields in a way that supports their efforts to achieve sustainable development and enhances their role as active partners in promoting stability, growth, and sustainable prosperity at both the regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.