UAE President holds phone call with President of Azerbaijan and condemns Iranian attacks targeting Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to discuss recent developments in the region and the implications of the escalating military actions that threaten regional and international security and stability.

His Highness condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the territory of Azerbaijan and affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Azerbaijan in the measures it is taking to safeguard its security and territorial integrity.

His Excellency Aliyev thanked His Highness for his sincere sentiments and for the UAE’s supportive stance and solidarity with Azerbaijan.

Both sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to all forms of escalation and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing differences in a manner that preserves the security of states, safeguards the wellbeing of their peoples, and prevents further deterioration of the situation in the region.