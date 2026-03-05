Abu Dhabi community renews confidence in ADAFSA with over 90% satisfaction in 2025

ABU DHABI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has announced the results of its 2025 Community Awareness, Trust, and Satisfaction Survey.

Conducted by a specialised research firm using approved scientific methodologies, the survey involved a sample of 801 participants from across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The findings reveal exceptionally high levels of awareness, trust, and satisfaction regarding the Authority’s role in ensuring food safety and promoting agricultural sustainability, reflecting its growing institutional standing and the community’s deep-rooted confidence in its regulatory and service frameworks.

According to the survey, overall community satisfaction with the Authority’s performance reached 90%, marking an increase of two percentage points compared to the previous year. Trust levels rose to 88%, up from 86% in 2024, indicating a steady upward trend in both trust and satisfaction indicators. Furthermore, the results showed that 94% of respondents are fully aware of the Authority’s role and areas of operation, demonstrating strong institutional visibility and highly effective public communication strategies.

Dr Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, affirmed that these results reflect the unwavering confidence the community places in the Authority. He noted that such positive feedback motivates the organisation to continue enhancing its services and strengthening its readiness to ensure the highest standards of food safety and agricultural sustainability.

He stated: “The rise in satisfaction and trust levels is a testament to the dedication of our teams across all sectors. It underscores the success of the integrated operating model adopted by the Authority under the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the ADAFSA Board of Directors.”

He added that ADAFSA remains committed to improving communication channels, expanding awareness programmes, and strengthening community partnerships to ensure its messages reach all segments of society. This commitment reinforces the Authority’s role in protecting consumer health and supporting the food security ecosystem.

He further explained that ADAFSA will continue to measure awareness and satisfaction indicators regularly to meet community needs, enhance transparency, and improve institutional performance in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for a more resilient and sustainable food and agriculture system.

The demographic data of the 801 participants reflected a broad diversity consistent with Abu Dhabi’s population, providing high reliability for the findings.

The largest share of respondents fell within the 20–29 age group, followed by those aged 30–49, indicating strong participation from the demographics that most frequently engage with government services. Males accounted for 66% of the sample and females 34%, with balanced geographic representation across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Participants included Asian, Arab, European, and African nationalities, alongside a significant proportion of Emirati citizens, ensuring the findings offer a comprehensive view of community expectations and public behaviour.

Satisfaction and trust results showed notable demographic variations while remaining within high positive ranges. African nationalities recorded the highest satisfaction at 100%, while Emirati citizens reported a strong satisfaction level of 95%, followed by Arab nationalities at 91%. European nationalities recorded a level of 88%, indicating specific opportunities for the Authority to enhance engagement with this group.

Male respondents reported higher satisfaction than females (91% compared to 88%). Geographically, Al Ain recorded the highest satisfaction at 91%, followed by Abu Dhabi at 90% and Al Dhafra at 89%.

These indicators confirm that community confidence in the Authority is strong across all segments, with minor variations that can guide more targeted awareness initiatives and service enhancements.

The survey revealed that family, friends, and television are the most common sources of information about the Authority, while the official website and digital channels remain the primary platforms for obtaining accurate information.

Additionally, 58% of respondents reported visiting ADAFSA’s social media accounts, showing a clear preference for educational tips and institutional news.

Regarding preferred awareness channels, local television ranked first, followed by exhibitions, festivals, YouTube, and WhatsApp groups. The study also showed that 26% of participants had previously contacted the Authority for enquiries or to report violations, with TAMM service centres being the most used channel, followed by residential Majalis and the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre (800555).

The results further indicate that the community primarily associates the Authority with food safety, inspection, food security, and animal wealth development, recognising its central role in protecting consumer health and ensuring the circulation of safe food across the emirate.