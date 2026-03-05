UAE President receives phone call from Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity affirming solidarity with the UAE

ABU DHABI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya, who expressed his country’s solidarity with the UAE following the blatant Iranian attacks targeting its territory and other countries in the region. His Excellency Dbeibeh stressed that these attacks constitute a serious violation of state sovereignty and undermine regional security and stability.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Dbeibeh for Libya’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides called for an immediate halt to military escalation in the region and a return to the political and diplomatic track to address outstanding issues in a way that preserves regional security and stability.