Hamdan bin Mohammed discusses latest regional developments with Saudi Minister of Defence

DUBAI, 5th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, held a phone call Thursday with His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the call, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region and the recent aggressions against the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and a number of other brotherly countries over the past few days.

Both sides strongly condemned the recent incidents, describing them as a clear violation of international conventions and of the sovereignty, security and safety of nations. They noted that such acts carry serious implications for the future of security and stability at both the regional and international levels.

The two sides also affirmed that both countries reserve the right to take all necessary measures to safeguard their capabilities and ensure the safety of all those living in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.