UAE President sends letter to Prime Minister of Japan

TOKYO, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a written letter to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, pertaining to bilateral cooperation, strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two friendly countries.

The letter was delivered by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Japan, during a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo. The meeting was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, and Shihab Al Faheem, UAE Ambassador to Japan.

During the meeting, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of His Highness the UAE President to the Japanese Prime Minister and his wishes for continued development and prosperity for Japan and its people. Sanae Takaichi, in turn, conveyed her greetings to His Highness and her wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE.

The two sides discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Japan within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in 2022 and affirmed the successful conclusion of negotiations toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber affirmed the UAE leadership's commitment to strengthening its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Japan and elevating it to broader horizons, in addition to investing in new opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, energy, industry, advanced technology, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, space, sustainability, education, and culture, in a manner that contributes to supporting mutual interests and achieving the sustainable development goals in both countries.