UAE President receives phone call from King of Tonga condemning Iranian attacks targeting the UAE

ABU DHABI, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Majesty King Tupou VI of the Kingdom of Tonga, who condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, stressing that they constitute a serious violation of state sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.

His Highness thanked His Majesty Tupou VI for his supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides called for dialogue and diplomacy to address various issues in a manner that preserves regional and international security and stability.