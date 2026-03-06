Baniyas take first place as Jiu-Jitsu competitions conclude at Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Ramadan Tournament

ABU DHABI, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The jiu-jitsu competitions at the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ramadan Tournament – Al Wathba 2026 concluded on Thursday with the Adult division contests. Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club secured first place, followed by Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club in second, while Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club finished third.

Athletes delivered strong technical performances on the final day, ending three days of competition that featured multiple age categories.

The championship also attracted strong crowd attendance and notable family support, reflecting the growing popularity of jiu-jitsu across the UAE.

The Adult division contests were fast-paced and competitive, showing a clear balance between physical strength and tactical awareness. Athletes demonstrated good control of the matches, using a range of techniques including ground control and well-timed movement.

The final day was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Director of the International Events Department at Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Salem Mohammed Al Darei, CEO of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Authority; Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi; Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Chief Executive Officer of ADGM Registration Authority; Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Director-General of Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD); Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO of Aldar Properties; and Fouad Darwish, CEO and Managing Director of Palms Sports.

Al Dhaheri said that the Adult division competitions reflect the advanced level that jiu-jitsu has reached in the UAE. This category is the result of many years of continuous work to develop athletes and build a strong competitive base.

"Ramadan jiu-jitsu championships, especially the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Ramadan Tournament, have special importance because they combine sports competition with community engagement in an atmosphere that reflects the values of the Holy Month,” he added.

Thiago Marques of Commando Group Academy, who won gold in the Adult brown/black belt 77kg division, said, "Contests in this category are decided by technical details, where experience plays an important role in controlling the pace and managing key moments during matches. My strategy focused on controlling distance and quickly moving to dominant ground positions while maintaining balance between attack and defence.”

Vladinei Bazzoni, coach at Al Ain Club, said, "The Adult division provides an important example for younger athletes, as it shows how experience and tactical awareness are used to manage contests. Athletes at this stage rely more on reading their opponent’s movements and making the most of small technical opportunities, which gives the contests a clear tactical dimension.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ramadan Tournament once again confirmed its position as one of the leading sporting and community events during the Holy Month.