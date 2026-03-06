ADAFSA announces 2026 Livestock Auction programme to support local breeders, enhance food security

ABU DHABI, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has launched its 2026 Livestock Auction series, a strategic initiative designed to empower local breeders, optimise production cycles, and provide direct marketing channels.

These efforts are central to the Authority’s mandate to achieve the nation’s food security and biosecurity objectives.

The auctions will be held during the final weekend of every month at the ADAFSA Livestock Platform, located adjacent to the Al Wathba Slaughterhouse in Abu Dhabi.

The series will showcase a diverse range of premium local breeds, including sheep and goats, sourced from farms and livestock holdings that strictly adhere to the highest health and preventive standards.

The programme aims to support breeders by facilitating direct sales to the public and investors without intermediaries, thereby increasing financial returns for local producers. Furthermore, the auctions serve as a platform for showcasing "Elite Breeds" and rare specimens, which are essential for genetic improvement and enhancing the overall productivity of the Emirate’s livestock sector. This ensures a consistent, high-quality supply of local animal products to the market at competitive prices.

ADAFSA emphasised that these auctions are a fundamental pillar of its food security strategy. By fostering a competitive environment, the Authority encourages breeders to improve production quality and grow the local livestock population in full alignment with international biosecurity standards.

Through these seasonal auctions, ADAFSA seeks to provide a safe and reliable platform that guarantees consumers access to healthy local sacrifices (Dhabayeh) that comply with both sanitary and Sharia standards. By offering fair pricing and mitigating market fluctuations, the programme supports the community's needs for high-quality local food while stabilising the supply chain.

The Authority is placing particular emphasis on auctions during peak demand periods in 2026, including the Holy Month of Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr, and Eid Al-Adha, when consumer demand for livestock and sacrifices is at its highest.

ADAFSA invites all breeders, stakeholders, and members of the public to follow the auction schedule, timings, and details of the breeds on offer through the Authority’s official website and social media platforms.

Those wishing to participate are encouraged to contact ADAFSA to ensure timely registration and readiness for bidding in accordance with approved regulatory requirements.