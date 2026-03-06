e& named main partner of Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, has joined as a main partner of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum AED1 billion to be invested to fight childhood hunger worldwide.

e& UAE will leverage its platforms and resources to facilitate contributions to the campaign, which aims to introduce sustainable solutions to ensure access to nutrition and a clear approach to protecting children from hunger. The campaign also aims to foster the values of compassion, solidarity and extending aid to the most vulnerable populations, while underscoring the UAE’s leading humanitarian role.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Action Against Hunger.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, e& UAE, stated joining as a main partner of the Edge of Life campaign reflects the company's unwavering commitment to supporting national initiatives with lasting humanitarian impact, and embodies its vision for harnessing technology in the service of humanity, further supporting international efforts to combat hunger and protect vulnerable children.

He added, “e& UAE is committed to leveraging our tech solutions and digital platforms to promote the campaign’s mission across society. By enabling both individuals and institutions to contribute with ease, we aim to drive support for this Ramadan campaign and help fulfil its humanitarian goals.”

e& UAE is supporting the Edge of Life campaign in many ways, including dedicating special numbers to receive contributions, sending inspirational SMS, and promoting the campaign across its platforms, such as Smiles and GoChat.

e& UAE is also featuring a set of premium mobile numbers at the Most Noble Number charity auction. The auction, which supports the campaign, is organised in collaboration with Emirates Auction on 7th March, at the Armani Dubai Hotel, Burj Khalifa, with participation of businessmen and philanthropists in the UAE.

Premium numbers featured at the auction are: 0500000012, 0500000013, 0500000023, 0500000024, 0500000036, 0500000037, 0500000064, 0500000063, 0500000161 and 0500000181.

The telecom provider is also promoting the campaign by changing its network name, via social media campaigns, and promotional offers via SMS during Ramadan.

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the "Donations" tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).