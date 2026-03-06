Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to support Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Alfardan Group announced a contribution of AED5 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum AED1 billion to be invested to fight childhood hunger worldwide.

The campaign places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

The campaign is seeing strong, community-wide participation, in a practical expression of deep human solidarity and a reflection of the collective responsibility to safeguard every child’s right to life, growth, and dignity.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign aims to combat childhood hunger and inspire a widespread community movement that supports the realisation of its noble goals.

By welcoming contributions from all community members to help rescue millions of children from hunger, the campaign fosters the values of compassion, solidarity and extending aid to the most vulnerable populations.

Dr. Mahdi Al Fardan, Vice Chairman of Alfardan Group, stated that the campaign embodies the UAE’s mission to aid the world’s most vulnerable communities, prioritising affected children through programmes that aim to protect them from the threat of hunger and acute malnutrition.

Dr. Al Fardan added, “Our contribution to the latest Ramadan campaign is driven by a firm belief in the power of philanthropy to fight childhood hunger around the world and the need for joint efforts to achieve this noble mission, which reflects the UAE’s profound understanding of current humanitarian challenges.”

The campaign is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Action Against Hunger.

The Edge of Life campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the "Donations" tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).