UAE President receives phone call from King of Belgium condemning Iranian attacks targeting the UAE

ABU DHABI, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Majesty King Philippe of Belgium, who condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region and affirmed his country’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it is taking to safeguard its sovereignty, stability, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked His Majesty King Philippe for Belgium’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need to prevent the conflict in the region from widening in a way that threatens regional and international peace and security.