UAE President receives phone call from Romanian Prime Minister on regional developments

ABU DHABI, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Ilie Bolojan, Prime Minister of Romania, who condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, stressing that they constitute a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

His Excellency Bolojan affirmed Romania’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it is taking to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Bolojan for Romania’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

During the call, both sides also discussed the serious implications of the military and security developments in the region for regional and international security and stability.