Third cohort of MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator Programme concluded

DUBAI, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has concluded the third cohort of the MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator Programme (MDXB) with a Demo Day held at DSO.

The programme is delivered in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Global Growth Hub (GGH).

The milestone marked the completion of the programme’s first phase, celebrating a new generation of design-led ventures positioned to address critical regional and global challenges.

The third cohort comprised 11 innovative startups selected through a competitive application process. Nearly half of the ventures are based outside the UAE, spanning sectors including artificial intelligence, healthcare, sustainable materials, autonomous systems and workforce technologies.

During the programme’s first phase, founders participated in intensive workshops and mentorship sessions led by MITdesignX, with support from MIT student interns and Global Growth Hub. Participants gained structured guidance, access to Dubai’s innovation ecosystem, and connections with investors, corporate partners and government stakeholders.

During the Demo Day, a total of AED100,000 in equity-free funding was awarded to the three top-performing startups, in addition to one-year Dubai Silicon Oasis business setup packages.

The winning teams were Katrix, which develops a real-time AI perception platform for autonomous systems and smart infrastructure; Wellmatix, an AI-powered platform accelerating sustainable materials and chemical research; and Nashid, a workforce verification solution that enhances compliance and safety across industrial and construction projects.

In addition, Apollo Medica, which integrates AI and wearable technology to enhance rehabilitation outcomes, and The B.E. Story, which develops bioenzyme-based solutions that transform organic waste into eco-friendly cleaning products, received one-year DSO business setup packages in recognition of their scalable, impact-driven innovations.

Commenting on the conclusion of the third cohort of the MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator Programme, Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, said, “The programme reflects our strategic commitment to advancing design-led, technology-driven entrepreneurship in alignment with Dubai’s long-term economic vision. Through our collaboration with MIT and the integrated ecosystem at DSO, we enable founders to translate research and innovation into scalable ventures with regional and global relevance, supported by direct access to capital, expertise and market opportunities.”

Gilad Rosenzweig, Executive Director of MITdesignX, said, “We are thrilled to support the next generation of innovative entrepreneurs through this programme. The third cohort has demonstrated not only remarkable talent, but also a strong commitment to developing solutions that deliver meaningful impact across the region and beyond. Initiatives such as this demonstrate how mentorship, collaboration and access to the right resources can transform bold technology ideas into ventures ready to scale.”

Omar Hassan, Managing Director of Global Growth Hub, said, “Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for technology-driven startups. Our partnership with DSO connects entrepreneurs to a thriving ecosystem of talent, capital and markets, helping bring bold and innovative ideas to life.”

The first prize was awarded to Katrix AI, which has developed a cloud-independent, real-time, mission-critical perception platform for autonomous systems and smart infrastructure. By integrating multi-sensor inputs including LiDAR, RADAR, GNSS and vision systems, the platform combines on-device AI processing with deterministic execution to enhance operational safety, accuracy, intent awareness and object recognition in safety-critical environments, supporting secure and reliable autonomous operations across mobility and industrial applications.

The second prize was awarded to Wellmatix, an AI-enabled platform accelerating materials and chemical research and development. By combining machine learning with scientific validation, the company significantly reduces traditional development cycles, enabling faster commercialisation of sustainable materials solutions, including carbon capture innovations.

The third prize was awarded to Nashid, a workforce verification and compliance platform serving the industrial and construction sectors. The solution ensures that on-site personnel are verified and safety-compliant, strengthening transparency, risk management and operational efficiency.

The MITdesignX Accelerator Programme reflects a strategic collaboration between Dubai Silicon Oasis and MIT to embed globally recognised design-led innovation frameworks within Dubai’s entrepreneurial landscape. Rooted in MIT’s ecosystem, the programme integrates research, design thinking and commercial validation to support founders in transforming breakthrough ideas into scalable ventures.

Through equity-free funding, structured mentorship and direct access to DSO’s integrated ecosystem, participants benefit from more than incubation. The programme connects startups with academia, corporates, investors and regulatory stakeholders, enabling ventures to test, refine and scale within a dynamic operational environment.

Since its inception, MITdesignX, a global leader in accelerating transformative startups, has supported more than 200 ventures across five continents. Portfolio ventures have collectively achieved valuations exceeding $1 billion, underscoring the programme’s impact on the global innovation landscape.

The continued expansion of the programme in Dubai reinforces the emirate’s position as a global hub for knowledge-based industries and advanced technology enterprises, further strengthening Dubai Silicon Oasis’ role as an integrated ecosystem where international collaboration, applied research and enabling infrastructure converge to drive innovation-led economic growth.