Fire at Fujairah Oil Industry Zone brought under control

FUJAIRAH, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The competent authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah have successfully brought under control a fire that broke out earlier in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), which resulted from falling debris following the successful interception of a drone by air defence systems.

The Media Office Government of Fujairah said that response teams continued their dedicated efforts around the clock to contain the fire, which did not result in any injuries.

The media office urged the public to obtain information from the country’s official and accredited sources, stressing the importance of avoiding the circulation of rumours or unverified information.