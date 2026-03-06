MBRGI organises Suhoor event tomorrow for major contributors, businessmen, leaders of international humanitarian organisations

DUBAI, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) is hosting a Suhoor event tomorrow, on the sidelines of the Most Noble Number charity auction.

The auction is held in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in fighting childhood hunger around the world.

The Suhoor, to be held at Armani Dubai Hotel at Burj Khalifa on 7th March alongside the ‘Most Noble Number’ charity auction, will bring together leading donors, business leaders, and international humanitarian organisations.

The gathering will include a number of prominent international philanthropists and business leaders convened in collaboration with Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy, reflecting ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships between the business and philanthropic sectors in support of global humanitarian causes.

The event is set to drive engagement with the Edge of Life campaign to rescue 5 million children from hunger to help achieve its objectives. Since its launch, the campaign has received strong response from individuals and institutions alike, reflecting the established culture of giving and generosity in the UAE.

The Most Noble Number charity auction, organised by MBRGI in collaboration with Emirates Auction and support from RTA, e& and du, will feature 29 special numbers, including 9 special RTA plate numbers, 10 premium du mobile numbers and 10 premium e& mobile numbers.

The auction will host prominent figures and philanthropists keen to support noble humanitarian causes and initiatives, including the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Operating under MBRGI, the campaign aims to provide access to nutrition and protect children from the threat of hunger, while fostering the values of compassion, solidarity and extending aid to the most vulnerable.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).