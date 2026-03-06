UAE President receives phone call from President of Paraguay affirming solidarity with the UAE

ABU DHABI, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, during which they discussed the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, as well as the latest regional developments amid the ongoing military escalation and its serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

His Excellency Peña affirmed Paraguay’s solidarity with the UAE and condemned the attacks it has faced, stressing that they constitute a serious violation of its sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Peña for Paraguay’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides underscored the need to return to the political track and diplomatic solutions to avoid further escalation that threatens the security of the region and the wider world.