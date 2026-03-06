Abdullah bin Zayed meets Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs

VIENNA, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, during his working visit to Vienna.

The meeting reviewed the friendship and cooperation relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Austria and ways to develop and strengthen them in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two friendly countries.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to expand cooperation across several vital sectors, including economic, trade, investment, cultural, industrial and energy fields, within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the depth of relations between the UAE and Austria, noting that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has provided an important platform for advancing bilateral cooperation towards broader horizons of growth and development across various sectors.

The meeting also addressed the blatant Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and countries in the region.

Both sides reviewed ways to strengthen international efforts to reinforce regional security and stability and support the aspirations of the peoples of the region for development and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Abdullah Balalaa, Abdullah Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs.