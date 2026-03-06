Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores Sheikh Zayed’s global humanitarian vision

ABU DHABI, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The enduring global humanitarian vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was the subject of the latest Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session, highlighting the values of human dignity, compassion, and people‑centred development that continue to guide the UAE’s humanitarian and development efforts.

Titled ‘Sheikh Zayed and the UAE’s Global Humanitarian Vision’, the session was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, alongside senior officials and guests.

The session – which took place in the Majlis venue at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – featured contributions from Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, Secretary‑General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, and Dr. Shamma Al Mazrouei, Acting Director‑General of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity. The discussion was moderated by Khaled Al Remeithi, Education Strategy Development Director at the Presidential Court.

The speakers reflected on the Founding Father’s deeply human approach to leadership, emphasising that humanitarian action, for Sheikh Zayed, was rooted in respect, listening, and placing people at the heart of development. Dr Al Khaili shared personal reflections that illustrated Sheikh Zayed’s belief in serving humanity without distinction, noting that dignity, compassion, and direct engagement with people were core principles of his leadership.

The discussion highlighted how Sheikh Zayed’s vision evolved into structured national institutions that strengthened the impact and sustainability of humanitarian work, enabling the UAE to move from short‑term assistance towards long‑term, measurable development outcomes across multiple sectors and countries.

Dr. Al Mazrouei underscored how the UAE’s own early development challenges shaped its empathetic, partnership‑based approach to global humanitarian cooperation, particularly in healthcare and education. She emphasised the importance of investing in people as the foundation of sustainable development and of focusing on systemic change rather than temporary relief.

Participants also discussed how Sheikh Zayed’s belief in ‘humanity without borders’ continues to guide the UAE’s development model, stressing that access to essential needs is a fundamental human right, irrespective of politics, race, or religion.

The session concluded by reaffirming that Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian legacy remains a living responsibility, calling for compassion to be translated into institutional practice and for people‑centred development to remain central to the UAE’s national and global efforts.

Sheikh Zayed and the UAE’s Global Humanitarian Vision will be broadcast on Saturday 7 March at 5pm on Abu Dhabi TV and the Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed YouTube channel (youtube.com/@MajlisMohamedbinZayed).