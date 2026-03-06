Saqr Ghobash, Azerbaijan parliament speaker condemn Iranian attacks

ABU DHABI, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan, condemned the Iranian attacks targeting several countries in the region and affirmed their rejection of any acts that undermine the sovereignty, security and stability of states.

The remarks were made during a phone call between the two sides, during which they discussed developments in the region and the importance of strengthening coordination and consultation between friendly countries in support of regional security and stability.

Saqr Ghobash affirmed the solidarity of the United Arab Emirates with the Republic of Azerbaijan, its leadership and people, in light of the recent developments, stressing the depth of relations between the two friendly countries and the importance of solidarity and cooperation among nations in addressing common challenges. He also wished the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people continued security and stability.

For her part, Sahiba Gafarova expressed appreciation for the UAE’s supportive position, affirming her condemnation of the Iranian attack and the blatant assaults targeting the UAE and the Gulf states.

She stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty of states, adhering to the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and strengthening cooperation and solidarity among friendly countries to maintain security and stability in the region.