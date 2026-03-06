Abdullah bin Zayed meets Austrian Chancellor in Vienna

VIENNA, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Christian Stocker, Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, during his working visit to Vienna.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Austrian Chancellor, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Republic of Austria and its people, affirming the depth of the friendship between the two countries.

In turn, Christian Stocker conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for continued prosperity and progress for the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and Austria and ways to strengthen and develop them within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

The two sides also explored opportunities to expand cooperation across several vital sectors, particularly economic, trade and investment fields, renewable energy, industry and advanced technology, in addition to culture, education and tourism.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Christian Stocker also discussed the repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and several sisterly and friendly countries. In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his appreciation to Christian Stocker for Austria’s full solidarity with the UAE.

He affirmed that UAE-Austria relations are based on a long history of constructive cooperation, trust and mutual respect, noting that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries provides an advanced framework to further expand cooperation towards broader and more sustainable horizons.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan added that the UAE is keen to strengthen its partnerships with the Republic of Austria in a manner that supports comprehensive and sustainable development for both countries and brings further prosperity and wellbeing to their peoples.