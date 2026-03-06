Hamdan bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan

AL DHAFRA, 6th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received well-wishers at Majlis Madinat Zayed on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, exchanging greetings and wishing the UAE and its people continued blessings, prosperity, safety and security under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received well-wishers in a meeting that reflects the UAE leadership's commitment to fostering the values of tolerance and strong bonds of unity and solidarity that define the UAE community.

He emphasised the importance of such gatherings during the holy month of Ramadan in reinforcing the values of connection and social cohesion and further strengthening ties among members of society.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, and a number of officials.