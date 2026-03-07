UAE marks Zayed Humanitarian Day tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE will mark tomorrow Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed annually on 19th Ramadan, which coincides with the anniversary of the passing of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Zayed Humanitarian Day highlights the UAE’s deep commitment to the legacy of the founding leader, who became a global symbol of giving and humanitarianism. Under his leadership, the UAE emerged as one of the leading donor countries providing humanitarian and relief aid, strengthening its position as a major supporter of people in need worldwide.

In 1971, Sheikh Zayed established the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development as a testament to the UAE’s commitment to development and assistance across the world. In 1992, he also launched the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, now known as Zayed for Good Foundation, which continues its humanitarian work inside and outside the country.

These efforts reflect Sheikh Zayed’s boundless generosity, leaving a clear mark across various humanitarian fields, as confirmed by facts and figures. From 1971 to 2004, the UAE provided about AED90.5 billion in humanitarian and development aid to countries around the world.

In recognition of his humanitarian contributions, Sheikh Zayed received numerous honours and awards, including the Golden Document from the International Organisation of Foreigners in Geneva in 1985, the Man of the Year Medal in Paris in 1988, the Arab League’s Ribbon of Development and Environment Award in 1993, and the Golden Medal of Arab History from the Moroccan Historians Association in 1995.

Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian and relief legacy continues to live on, with the UAE carrying forward the path of generosity he established through various humanitarian and charitable initiatives, including food assistance, development projects, refugee support, empowerment of vulnerable communities, and strengthening healthcare and education sectors in less fortunate countries.

This year’s occasion coincides with the UAE’s continued implementation of several major humanitarian initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan, reflecting Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of giving. These include the 11.5 campaign aimed at saving five million children worldwide from hunger, as well as Ramadan programmes organised by the Emirates Red Crescent, which are expected to benefit more than 1.5 million people inside the UAE and across 44 countries this year.

The UAE also continues to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. In February, during the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council, the country announced an additional US$1.2 billion in support for Gaza through the council.

Data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ Financial Tracking Service platform shows that the UAE ranked as the largest donor to Gaza’s population throughout 2024 and 2025, and the first weeks of 2026, accounting for around 50 percent of total international aid, with contributions exceeding US$4.2 billion.

The UAE also continues its firm commitment to ensuring the delivery of life-saving basic needs to civilians affected by the devastating civil war in Sudan, recently pledging US$500 million to address urgent humanitarian needs there.

This support adds to the UAE’s assistance to Sudan over the past decade, which has exceeded US$4.24 billion, including US$800 million in humanitarian aid provided since 2023.